A man in Gretna stabbed his girlfriend 29 times early Thursday and left her to die in the street next to her crying infant son, police said Friday.
Investigators jailed Damone Ussin, 41, on a count of second-degree murder in the slaying of 35-year-old Traniel Gray. Gray’s son, who is about 1, was not physically injured and was placed in the custody of the state Department of Children and Family Services.
According to a statement from the Gretna Police Department, officers found Gray lying in the 1200 block of Amelia Street about 5:10 a.m. Interviews and footage from crime cameras in the area led investigators to focus on Ussin, whom they suspected had attacked Gray as she walked her son in a stroller, police said.
Police said they then tracked Ussin to an address on Fifth Avenue in nearby Harvey. Officers raided the place about 11 p.m. Thursday, finding Ussin as well as evidence linking him to Gray’s killing.
In addition to the murder charge, police also booked Ussin on a warrant accusing him of battering Gray in the 500 block of Hamilton Street in Gretna in July. Ussin allegedly struck Gray in the face numerous times, causing swelling, Gretna Police Capt. Russell Lloyd said Friday.
Friday was not the first time Ussin had been accused of acting violently toward a woman. He received a three-year prison sentence in 1999 after pleading guilty to cutting another woman with a knife, Jefferson Parish court records show.
In 2003, prosecutors charged him with battering that same woman during a separate incident, and he was ordered to spend two months behind bars after pleading guilty in 2006, records show.
Ussin’s criminal history also includes drug possession convictions.
Gray is the second person murdered in Gretna this year.
Earlier this week, 28-year-old Fernando DaRocha was booked on allegations that he murdered his girlfriend's infant son. Aaron Avila died Aug. 3, his first birthday, from severe head injuries that the boy's mother and DaRocha allegedly tried to attribute to a fall days earlier.
But authorities said the injuries were not consistent with a fall and had resulted from a homicide. They also booked Aaron's mother, Jennifer Avila, with obstruction of justice.
In Louisiana, anyone convicted of murder faces mandatory life imprisonment.
Both DaRocha and Ussin remained in jail Friday with no bail set for either suspect.