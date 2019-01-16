New Orleans police investigated two robbery cases between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
In the first case, two men allegedly hit a 57-year-old man in the head from behind and took his shoulder bag in the 800 block of Bourbon Street in the French Quarter about 9 p.m., police said.
Then, about 5:35 a.m. in the 9200 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East, a man wielding a gun walked into a Texaco gasoline station, ordered a clerk to open the cash register, and fled with money, police said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A Cash America was robbed at gunpoint in the 5900 block of Lapalco Boulevard in Marrero, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said about 9:35 a.m. Wednesday. No one was injured.
• About 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was robbed in the 1100 block of South Clearview Parkway in Elmwood. She was not physically injured.