A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with three apparently random shooting deaths in Metairie, and ballistics evidence connects him to a fourth death in New Orleans, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Wednesday.
Even so, authorities are not calling him a "serial killer."
Sean Barrette of Metairie was arrested late Tuesday and faces a count of second-degree murder in connection with a shooting death late Monday at a Metairie intersection, and two counts of first-degree murder in two fatal shootings Tuesday afternoon near another Metairie intersection. He is also linked by ballistic evidence to a June 6 shooting death in eastern New Orleans and another shooting on June 5 in New Orleans in which nobody was injured, Lopinto said.
In a Wednesday news conference Lopinto said he "was not going to call (Barrette) a serial killer," instead opting to use the word "spree" to reference the rash of violence.
The FBI defines the term "serial killings" as "a series of three or more killings ... having common characteristics such as to suggest the reasonable possibility that the crimes were committed by the same actor or actors."
The FBI's general definition of "spree" murder is "two or more murders committed by an offender or offenders, without a cooling-off period."
According to that definition, it's the presence or lack of a cooling-off period that marks the difference between a spree murderer and a serial murderer.
In Barrette's case, he allegedly killed three people in an 18-hour span in Metairie on June 17-18. The first victim, a 61-year-old man, was killed in New Orleans East on June 6.
Some might argue that an 11-day lapse amounts to a cooling-off period, but the fact the last three killings all occurred within a day apparently tips the scales against labeling the deaths the work of a serial killer, at least in the view of law enforcement professionals.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.