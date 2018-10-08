A 21-year-old man was fatally shot while inside of a car at the corner of Hempstead and Bundy Road in New Orleans East on Monday afternoon, police said.
The call about the shooting occurred about 3:15 p.m. The victim was hit multiple times while being shot from someone outside the vehicle, and he died at the scene.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone else was inside the car with the victim at the time of the attack, police said.
The victim wasn’t identified, and police haven’t discussed a possible motive in the slaying. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.