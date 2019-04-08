A 59-year-old man is in critical condition in a New Orleans area hospital after St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s deputies found him shot in the head early Saturday morning, deputies said in a news release.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting at around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Second Street in LaPlace, where they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head on the floor near the door of a home. He was then transported to a hospital by EMS.
The Sheriff’s Office is not aware of a motive at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS, Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 985-652-6338 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 985-652-2773. Citizens can also submit tips on the Sheriff’s Office website, http://stjohnsheriff.org/submitatip.php.