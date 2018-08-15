New Orleans police on Wednesday jailed a man suspected of carrying out a triple shooting on Interstate 10 earlier this month as well as a separate killing from nearly three years ago.
Nas Jackson was booked five days after police announced that they had obtained a warrant to arrest him in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting that wounded a 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 2-year-old near Interstate 10 at Crowder Boulevard.
He faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder in that case. He also faces a count of second-degree murder in the deadly shooting of 34-year-old Clarence Johnson in the 7th Ward on Oct. 12, 2015, New Orleans police spokesman Andy Cunningham said.
In the more recent incident, the victims were traveling on I-10 when someone in a car that pulled up next to them fired bullets. The teen boy was hit in the leg; the man was hit in the leg; and the toddler had graze wounds to the shoulder and sternum, police said.
A woman and a three-year-old girl were also in the car that was attacked, but neither was injured, police said.
Police haven’t said exactly how they linked Jackson, 19, to that case, other than to say he was locked in an ongoing feud with the victims and that investigators had determined he was the shooter.
Meanwhile, Jackson has been suspected of having a hand in Johnson’s death since early 2016. That was when Jackson was detained in an unrelated incident that involved him jumping into a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office trash bin in an attempt to elude deputies who were chasing him and a group of other young people.
Deputies discovered he was wanted on a warrant accusing him of participating in Johnson’s slaying and booked him on it. The warrant said surveillance video showed Jackson leaving the area in the company of a teen named Jerry Pipkins, and the document noted that Jackson was shot himself at a nearby spot minutes after Johnson was killed.
Court records do not show what happened to Jackson’s case after his first arrest in Johnson’s slaying. But, from court records, it does not appear prosecutors had pursued charges against him prior to his second arrest Wednesday.
Murder cases do not have a statute of limitations. So authorities occasionally re-arrest murder suspects even after cases against them were initially dropped by prosecutors.
Court records do show that prosecutors dropped the case against Pipkins following his arrest in Johnson's killing. Pipikins last summer received a two-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a stolen car, court records show.