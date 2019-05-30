A grand jury in Orleans Parish on Wednesday handed up new rape and kidnapping charges against a financial planner accused of assaulting three women over a nearly five-year period beginning in 2014.
In 2016, William McDonough was indicted in connection with one count of second-degree rape stemming from an arrest that year. But now he’s facing additional counts of second-degree rape and second-degree battery, as well as another count of second-degree kidnapping, for a pair of separate incidents alleged to have occurred earlier this year and in 2014, said Ken Daley, a spokesman for Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
McDonough, 46, had been out on $100,000 bail prior to the new indictment from a special grand jury which met outside of regular grand jurors' usual Thursday session.
At a hearing Thursday, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier issued an order to arrest McDonough and hold him without bail following Wednesday’s indictment, at least until he enters a plea on the new charges.
He had previously pleaded not guilty to the 2016 indictment, and one of his attorneys in the 2016 case, Frank DeSalvo, said he anticipates that McDonough will again plead not guilty in light of Wednesday's indictment.
"He's not giving up without a fight," DeSalvo said.
New Orleans police first arrested McDonough in October 2016. According to authorities, a woman reported that she met McDonough through a dating app and that he raped her upon returning to his condominium at the Warehouse District’s Cotton Mill building.
McDonough owns the condo in question but is a resident of Natchez, Mississippi, where the 23-year veteran of the financial planning business runs McDonough Investment Group LLC. Cannizzaro’s office charged him a couple of months later, and he had initially been out on $30,000 bail while that case was pending.
Earlier this year, another woman came forward and alleged that McDonough — whom she knew well — raped her in the same apartment on the night of the Muses parade in late February. Police arrested him, and he posted a separate $50,000 bond for his release, whose conditions prohibited him from contacting his accuser.
But, McDonough’s attorneys have acknowledged, he contacted the woman seven times in one night within days of his release on the second arrest.
Since then, another woman has come forward and accused McDonough of sexually assaulting her in 2014, Cannizzaro’s office has said.
Wednesday’s indictment against McDonough includes the charges from the 2016 case while adding counts related to the two subsequent accusers.
The new second-degree rape and second-degree battery counts date back to a period between Feb. 28 and March 23, and the second-degree kidnapping charge dates back to May 15, 2014, Daley said.
Cannizzaro’s office had asked Flemings-Davillier to hold McDonough without bail after the pair of new accusers came forward. But the judge instead chose to raise McDonough’s bail in the 2016 case to $100,000 while also ordering him to wear a device on his ankle that tracks his movements.
He would likely face decades in prison if convicted of the charges in Wednesday's indictment.