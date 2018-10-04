There had only been one New Orleans Police Department officer to earn the honorary rank of sergeant major in the history of the agency, but that number has grown to two.
Ben Glaudi, a 59-year veteran whose specialty is training officers to handle cases involving mentally ill people, received the title at NOPD’s training academy in Gentilly on Thursday. Only the late Manuel Curry -- who spent 62 years on the force and worked through Hurricane Katrina at the age of 80 – has previously held a rank that Superintendent Michael Harrison called “ceremonial but prestigious.”
“On behalf of a grateful police department, and on behalf of a grateful city, we say thank you for all the many years of great service,” Harrison said on a video clip played at a ceremony honoring Glaudi. “We love you, and we hope to see you around for many years to come.”
Glaudi was honored at the end of a graduation ceremony honoring more than 40 officers who completed their training in techniques to de-escalate encounters with people who are exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health disorders. The graduates belonged to the 10th and 11th classes of officers to receive what is known as “Crisis Intervention Team” – or CIT – training since NOPD launched the program in September 2015.
Glaudi, whose two sons are NOPD sergeants, has spent decades leading the agency’s Mobile Crisis Unit. That unit is comprised of civilian volunteers who, alongside CIT officers, help people in mental health crises.
Glaudi discovered his calling to help mentally ill people while previously working in the department’s emergency medical unit. Before joining NOPD, he was an Army Medic who served in the Korean War and played baseball professionally.
In a statement, NOPD wrote of Glaudi, “this devoted servant says he has no intentions of leaving the department anytime soon.”