One man has been arrested after his 2-year-old son was found wandering in traffic in Slidell Tuesday with no pants or shoes, according to police.
The toddler was returned by a Good Samaritan to the lobby of a Days Inn motel at 58512 Tyler Drive about 8 p.m. The father, identified as 42-year-old Nathaniel Burnette, was found about 45 minutes later passed out in one of the rooms.
Police asked Burnette if his child was missing, which he acknowledged was the case but that he was unsure how since he had been sleeping. Police also found Burnette to be in possession of crack cocaine.
Police said Burnette admitted to selling drugs, including marijuana, out of the hotel room.
The child was placed in the custody of a family member and the case will be turned over the the Department of Children and Family Services.
Burnette was booked on multiple drug counts as well as child desertion and cruelty to juveniles.