A man escaped an armed robbery when he fled a Bourbon St. restroom early Sunday morning.
The victim was approached while in the restroom at 441 Bourbon St. by the suspect. The suspect grabbed the victim's hand and placed it on a concealed firearm tucked in his waistband, according to the New Orleans Police Department's Major Offense Log.
The suspect then told the victim to give him his money. The victim was able to get away without giving up any money.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.