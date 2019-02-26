A man was arrested at the edge of the Lower Garden District after attempting to steal multiple cell phones before wrestling with an officer over his gun, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The incident was reported about 11:07 a.m. in the 1900 block of Magazine Street after an 18-year-old man said another man approached and attempted to take his cell phone while he was using it. The owner held onto the phone, at which point the other man, later identified as 18-year-old Robert Hughes, allegedly punched him in the face and fled.
An officer responding to the initial incident located Hughes in the 2000 block of Constance Street, where he was allegedly attempting to steal another person's phone. When the officer attempted to arrest Hughes, he allegedly attempted to take the officer's gun before they fell to the ground and Hughes fled the scene.
Hughes was later arrested near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Constance Street. Hughes was booked with two counts of attempted simple robbery and a count of attempt to disarm a peace officer.