William Hubbard III, 57, was arrested Friday by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly shot his son in the hand, according to a news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Hubbard and his son had been arguing outside their home when it turned physical. Hubbard then allegedly went inside and came out with a shotgun, fired it and hit his son in the hand.
STPSO responded to the incident shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, and reported the victim was transported to a hospital on the southshore. His injuries are not life threatening, police said.
Hubbard was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of aggravated second degree battery.