Four people were injured Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting outside of an Algiers residence, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Juan D. Barnes Sr. said.
A group of people were outside a home in the 1100 block of Sumner Street around 10:30 p.m. when a gray vehicle drove by and someone inside the vehicle opened fire on the crowd, Barnes said.
A man who was shot in the head was initially listed as in serious condition, but Barnes later said the man was in stable condition. One woman was shot in the shoulder while another was grazed by a bullet on her left arm. They are in stable and good condition, respectively.
A 9-year-old boy suffered minor abrasion, but it's not clear if he was injured by gunfire, Barnes said. EMS treated him on scene and released him.
Barnes asked anyone with information to call Fourth District Detective Barry Blanchard at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers.