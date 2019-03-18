The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has jailed one man in connection with a deadly shooting in Metairie on Thursday night.
Lamarco Brown faces a count of manslaughter in the killing reported in the 1200 block of Howard Avenue, Jefferson Parish jail records showed Monday. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Ras’Daniel Charles, 21.
According to WWL-TV, Sheriff’s Office deputies called out to the scene of Charles’ slaying found him wounded in the street and two spent bullet casings nearby. Charles was taken to University Medical Center for treatment but was pronounced dead there.
Brown was jailed Friday.
In Louisiana, manslaughter can carry up to 40 years in prison but has no mandatory minimum punishment. One of the definitions of manslaughter is a killing carried out immediately after a provocation that would cause an ordinary person to lose their composure.
It was unclear Monday whether there are other suspects being sought in Charles’ killing.