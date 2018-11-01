New Orleans police are trying to identify a man who may have slashed tires on three law enforcement vehicles in the French Quarter on Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators released an image on Thursday of a man walking down the 400 block of Royal Street with a dog around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the man pulled a knife from his front pocket and punctured the back passenger-side tire of one New Orleans police unit and the front passenger-side tire of a second NOPD vehicle.
He then put the knife back in his pocket and was last seen running towards the river in the 600 block of St. Louis Street.
Police also believe this man punctured the tire of a marked Louisiana State Police unit, but it's unclear when that happened.
Investigators asked anyone with information on the man to contact the Eight District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-STOP.