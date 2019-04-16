After a dog bit a boy selling candy around Mandeville neighborhood, one of his relatives responded by beating and stabbing the animal with a fishing gaff, according to a news release.
Matthew Forstall, 29 of Mandeville, was arrested after the incident and booked on a count of aggravated cruelty to animals.
The incident occurred about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on America Street. The boy was out in the neighborhood selling candy and was bitten by a dog that was restrained on the porch. He suffered a minor injury, according to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The boy told Forstall about the incident, and he responded with the attack on the dog, the release said. It was not specified how Forstall and the boy were related.
The dog suffered "serious" injuries, STPSO said.