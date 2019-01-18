A man was shot to death Friday night in Westwego, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said.
The shooting happened around 9:38 p.m. near the intersection of Beechgrove Boulevard and East Claiborne Parkway. Lopinto said the man was found in the road suffering from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
A suspect or a motive is unknown at this time, Lopinto said. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact JPSO's homicide section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
