A Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of beating a woman in Slidell two years ago was acquitted of the charge this week.

The woman who had filed the complaint against Robert Stoltz, 46, did not appear for a bench trial in front of Slidell City Court Judge James Lamz on Wednesday, and the prosecution rested its case without presenting any evidence.

Stoltz’s attorney, Willis Ray, then requested a judgment of acquittal, which Lamz granted, a clerk of court official said.

Ray said his client was “very happy to get this behind him and get on with his life.”

According to police and court records, a woman who was going through a divorce with Stoltz told police on July 12, 2016, that he had battered her at a home in Slidell several months earlier. Stoltz was arrested and later released on $480 bail.

Ray has always said that his client had “absolutely not” put his hands on the woman. He said Stoltz married the woman on New Year’s Eve 2015 but filed for divorce on March 9, 2016. The divorce was finalized a few months after Stoltz’s arrest, Ray said.

Stoltz was a member of the New Orleans Police Department for several years. He joined the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 16, 2013, and still works there, Ray said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the outcome of Stoltz’s case.

