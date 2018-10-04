An Orleans Parish grand jury on Thursday filed murder charges in the killings of two brothers who were slain three years apart, as well as of a friend of theirs.

The indictment blames the Fat Tuesday 2014 slayings of Deron Hitchens and his friend Kentrell Fields on four men, including one who is already serving prison time for an unrelated killing.

One of those four men – and another not linked to the double killing – are then blamed for the May 15, 2017, shooting death of Dwayne Hitchens Jr., Deron’s brother, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office said.

Michael Angeletta, Brandon Alexander, William Isiah Alexander and Julius Hankton – the cousin of infamous Central City crime kingpin Telly Hankton – face two counts each of second-degree murder after Deron Hitchens, 25, and Kentrell Fields, 29, were killed March 4, 2014, in a parking lot outside a concert at a Mardi Gras World events venue at 1380 Port of New Orleans Place.

Brandon Alexander faces additional counts of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after Dwayne Hitchens, 31, was gunned down in the 200 block of North Rendon Street.

Kendrick Smothers, who survived a gangland assassination attempt orchestrated by the violent 39'ers gang, also faces charges in that killing: second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dwayne Hitchens was killed about 16 hours after he and Brandon Alexander argued at the House of Blues club in French Quarter.

Alexander and Smothers had already been charged with the killing of Dwayne Hitchens. But investigators developed new information, and grand jurors amended the case against them to link Alexander – as well as three accomplices — to the slayings of Deron Hitchens and Fields, DA spokesman Ken Daley said.

Angeletta, 35, was arrested Wednesday. Smothers and Hankton, who pleaded guilty last year to a deadly shooting that erupted over a dice game, are already imprisoned serving sentences unrelated to Thursday’s indictment.

Brandon Alexander – who, while out on bond, was the passenger of a motorist who struck and killed a pedestrian outside the convention center on Aug. 1, 2017 – is being detained at the Tensas Parish jail. William Isiah Alexander, cousin of Brandon Alexander, remained at-large Thursday, Daley said.

