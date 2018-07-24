New Orleans police on Tuesday said they want to obtain a DNA sample from a man named Cedric Jones as part of an investigation into a deadly quadruple shooting last year in the 7th Ward.
Police stopped short of calling Jones, 30, a suspect, saying he was considered a person of interest in the Sept. 28 attack in the 2000 block of North Rocheblave.
Mylan Lassai, 18, was killed during the shooting in question. Three others were wounded. The bloodshed occurred in a stretch of the city that saw a number of other violent incidents last year, some of which were deadly as well.
Officials on Tuesday also released the identities of two men killed in separate slayings this year.
Davis Murray, 61, was the man who was found shot to death April 24 in the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue in St. Roch, the New Orleans Coroner’s Office said. Authorities have previously said Murray was discovered in the back of a home by a neighbor who also said there had been a robbery. Murray’s identity wasn’t released until Tuesday.
Additionally, the coroner’s office said, 21-year-old Jaleel Sino was the man who was found shot to death Saturday in the 2200 block of Louisa Street in the Florida area.
Anyone with information on any slayings can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.