A man said he was unloading a drum from his vehicle early Wednesday morning when he was robbed at gunpoint in the 7th Ward.
The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m. in the 2200 block of Bayou Road, according to a report from New Orleans police.
The man, 49, said he was approached from behind by the armed man. He said he got on his knees and the armed men took his wallet, cell phone and drum. The armed man fled northbound toward Rocheblave Street. The report said.
Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Tuesday morning:
A 25-year-old woman said she was walking in the Central Business District Monday morning when a man bumped into her, then stole her purse. The incident occurred about 8:51 a.m. near the intersection of Tulane Avenue and LaSalle Street, according to an NOPD report.
Three people said they were in the Dixon area Tuesday morning when they were robbed at gunpoint. The incident occurred about 7:25 a.m. in the 3900 block of Hamilton Street. The three people, all men ages 30, 34 and 54, said they handed over money and the armed man fled on foot toward Peach Street.
A Comfort Suites hotel was robbed at gunpoint in New Orleans East. The incident occurred about 11:17 a.m. at the business located in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue, according to an NOPD report. The receptionist said an armed man entered and demanded money. The receptionist complied before the man fled on foot.
A 45-year-old woman said she was in an argument with an ex-boyfriend in New Orleans East when he stole her cell phone. The incident occurred about 11:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of Simon Bolivar Avenue.