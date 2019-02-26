The family of the security guard who was badly wounded during Sunday’s deadly shooting on Bourbon Street has set up a GoFundMe page soliciting donations online to help cover costs related to his recovery, the owner of the company for which he was working said Tuesday.

Willie Harris, the owner of Elite Protection Solutions LLC, said the guard remained hospitalized and was struggling to use his arms and hands after being shot in the neck during an early-morning melee that also left a 36-year-old woman walking on Bourbon dead.

While the 23-year-old guard requested to not be identified by name, he gave permission for Elite Protection Solutions to release a picture of co-workers visiting him at the hospital.

New Orleans police said the guard tried to remove 37-year-old Louis Barnes about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon, where the guard was providing armed security. Barnes allegedly snatched the guard’s .40-caliber Glock handgun, at which time two bullets were fired.

The bullets struck Barnes, the guard and two passersby: Julie Couvillon and a 43-year-old man. Barnes was hit in the shoulder and arrested on counts of murder and attempted murder. Couvillon was killed after being hit in the neck. The 43-year-old man was grazed on an arm, and the guard was critically wounded after being struck in the neck.

The guard is expected to survive the shooting, but Harris said the road to recovery appears as if it will be a lengthy one. Harris said his company is paying the guard in full while he recovers, but his family set up the GoFundMe to cover any gaps in his insurance.

The guard had been working for Elite for roughly a month when he was wounded, Harris has said.

An attorney for Barnes on Tuesday denied that the defendant shot anyone during the scuffle.