New Orleans police jailed a young man accused of raping a girl he knows on multiple occasions when she was between the ages of 5 and 8, court records said Tuesday.
Kendrick Nelson, 21, was about 15 at the time of the first assault, police said. The girl who reported him to authorities was 11 when she first went to police in September.
According to police, the girl first alerted her mother, and then she told investigators that Nelson had gone into her room and forced her to have intercourse three separate times in prior years – when she was 5, 7 and 8.
The girl, who was not identified, said she told two relatives who accused her of lying, police alleged in court records. She said the assaults had made her consider taking her own life and was relieved to have spoken up.
Police obtained a warrant to arrest Nelson on Sept. 6. They booked him late Monday on various criminal counts, including first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile younger than 13. He would face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of rape.
-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas