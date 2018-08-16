New Orleans police were investigating after a bomb threat was sent to an area high school this week.
Police said a threat was made to a school in the 5300 block of St. Charles Avenue, the general area of De La Salle High School. An email was sent "threatening students and teachers" if financial demands weren't met by Thursday, police said.
Additional police units were assigned at the school after the threat was sent, and remained there on Thursday. Calls to the school's office were not answered; police said the school did not close.
The FBI was notified.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Police on Wednesday night arrested a 23-year-old woman accused of stabbing an unidentified person in the calf during a domestic fight in the 7000 block of Martin Drive in New Orleans East. Police identified the suspect as Tyira Jones, and they said the victim took a private ride to the hospital.
• New Orleans police on Monday arrested five men on allegations of drug dealing following a raid in the 5900 block of Tullis Drive in Algiers.
Police said the raid turned up crack cocaine, marijuana, Ecstasy, pharmaceutical pillsm a stolen gun and $900 in cash. Those arrested were Vincent Robertson, 20; Javon Lacrosse, 20; Authur Stevenson, 23; Eric Harris, 21; and Richard Martin, 22.
Staff writers Jeffrey Nowak and Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.