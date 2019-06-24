Update 12:05 p.m.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the teenage boy whose body was found Sunday evening in the East Pearl River.
The coroner said the body was that of Michael Bright, 14, of Royal Oaks Drive in Slidell.
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston said an autopsy will be conducted today to determine cause and manner of death.
9:03 a.m.
A teenage boy's body was found Sunday evening in the East Pearl River after he disappeared after the family stopped their boating trip to go for a swim, officials said.
The Slidell-area boy, 14, disappeared after the family had tied their boat under I-10 to go swimming about 5 p.m. When the group returned to the boat, the boy was not with them.
The boy's body was found about midnight, near where he was last seen. His body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office to determine cause and manner of death.
