The three teenagers were all strangled within a 21-month span.

Though their lifeless bodies were discarded in rural areas miles from New Orleans, each had lived in the gritty French Quarter of the late 1970s, and police believed all three had worked as hustlers there, trading sex acts for money.

Police have long suspected the three murders were committed by one person. But the trail went cold, and no one was ever identified as the killer.

Recently, however, investigators with the Louisiana State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, along with authorities in Mississippi, have begun re-examining the slayings of Dennis Turcotte, 19; Raymond Richardson, 17; and Daniel Dewey, 17, who were all found dead between February 1978 and November 1979.

A State Police spokesman late Friday confirmed that troopers and other local law enforcement agencies are involved in the new investigation.

Turcotte’s body was discovered on Feb. 3, 1978, in woods between the St. Tammany Parish communities of Talisheek and Abita Springs. Richardson’s was found the next month in a deserted area near Interstate 10 in Pass Christian, Mississippi. Dewey’s body, which was unidentified for years, turned up Nov. 12, 1979, on a road running alongside a garbage dump in Greensburg, in St. Helena Parish.

The agencies involved in the inquiry have been tight-lipped about what prompted their renewed interest, or exactly which aspects of the case will be scrutinized anew. Often, renewed investigations of cold cases start with reprocessing physical evidence, such as fingerprints or DNA, using technology and databases that may have not existed when the items were first collected.

Turcotte, Richardson and Dewey all died just a few years before the discovery, in the Mississippi River, of the corpse of Edward Wells, another 17-year-old boy who spent much of his time in the French Quarter and was thought by police to dabble in prostitution. Though Wells’ 1982 death was classified as a drowning, New Orleans police said six months ago that a detective specializing in cold homicide investigations was re-examining the case, which remains shrouded in mystery.

That separate inquiry began after New Orleans police received a new allegation about disgraced former New Orleans cop Stanley Burkhardt, who had investigated Wells’ death while largely running the city’s child-abuse investigations in the 1970s and 80s, before he was unmasked as a pedophile himself and imprisoned.

+4 Mysterious 1982 death, new accuser become part of probe into convicted pedophile and ex-NOPD cop The New Orleans Police Department is intensifying its scrutiny of a man who oversaw the force's child-abuse investigations before he was unmas…

The new allegation was that Burkhardt, decades ago, had bragged about murdering a teenager who matched the description of Wells.

The man who made that accusation, Richard Windmann, has previously testified to being sexually abused as a teen by Burkhardt. He said Burkhardt would threateningly ask him if he wanted to end up “like Eddie” — going so far as to show him the picture of a boy’s body as it was pulled from the river.

One law enforcement source familiar with the probe stressed that Burkhardt is not considered a suspect at this point in the deaths of Turcotte, Richardson and Dewey.

Also, the recent re-examination of Wells’ death has not yielded criminal charges against Burkhardt — who’s been released from prison — or anyone else.

‘Homophobic violence’

Perhaps it is not surprising that the Turcotte, Richardson and Dewey murder investigations went cold.

Detectives believe all three were French Quarter-based male sex workers. And French Quarter denizens who knew Turcotte, of Slidell; Richardson, of Biloxi; and Dewey, of Oklahoma, may have been reluctant to admit it in the 1970s, when the gay dating and sex scene there was “very active but still very closeted,” said Frank Perez, a longtime neighborhood resident and historian of the neighborhood’s LGBT community.

Perez said it was also disturbingly common for gay people in the French Quarter to die violently in those days. One apparent serial killer fatally stabbed a number of gay men in the Quarter while another bludgeoned them to death with a hammer, said Perez, adding that he was never aware of any suspects being arrested.

Meanwhile, Perez said, police couldn’t arrest the man suspected of setting the June 24, 1973, fire that killed 32 people at the UpStairs Lounge, a gay bar in the Quarter, before the man took his own life the following year.

Taken together, those sorry episodes left many in the city’s gay community skeptical about the criminal justice system. “Not only was there a lot of ... violence (against homosexuals), but the police didn’t give a (expletive)," Perez said.

Still, by October 1997, State Police had made it a priority to solve the deaths of Turcotte, Richardson and Dewey — whose name at that time was still unknown.

A trooper named Dennis Stewart sat down with a Times-Picayune reporter and disclosed that all three teens had been tied up and strangled, their hands, feet and neck bound with a rope or cord that would tighten the more they fought to free themselves — a major reason why the slayings were thought to be the work of a serial killer.

They all shared slight builds and similar hairstyles, and they “hung out and worked at the same restaurant in the French Quarter, Jimmie’s Coney Island Hot Dog Stand,” Stewart said in the Oct. 7, 1997, article.

The hot dog stand on Royal Street — now closed — figures prominently in Windmann’s account of meeting Burkhardt as well. Windmann says he met the cop in the mid-1970s when he was about 13, working at Jimmie's Coney Island as a dishwasher and busboy.

Promising leads

Stewart said there were promising leads, but all crumbled.

A suspect was booked in Turcotte’s murder the same year his killing was reported, but the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office said prosecutors regarded the case as weak and dismissed the charges.

Focus later turned to a serial killer on California’s death row who claimed to have murdered dozens — until investigators confirmed he wasn’t in Louisiana at the time Turcotte, Richardson and Dewey died, the Times-Picayune article said.

Stewart at the time said he was optimistic that better technology and techniques to process evidence would help crack the case, and the State Police asked the public to call in tips. Nothing came of it, Stewart, now retired, said in a recent interview.

But he didn’t give up. Mainly working on the case during his own time, he managed to identify the body in Greensburg as Dewey in 2008.

He took a colleague’s suggestion to run fingerprints from the body through an FBI database that wasn’t available years earlier — and they matched those of Dewey, taken for a misdemeanor traffic arrest in Texas shortly before his death.

Stewart’s discovery allowed Dewey’s family to hold a memorial service in his honor before cremating his remains and giving them to his brother, an Associated Press article at the time said.

Recently, Stewart said he was still hopeful that improved technology would lead to the most important breakthrough of all for Dewey and the rest: the arrest of whoever killed them.

“I didn’t have a lot to work with,” said Stewart, who grew up near Greensburg. “But the good thing is that crime-scene and forensics (processing technology) was not then what it is today.”