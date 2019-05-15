Four people were shot Wednesday night in in St. Rose in two separate shootings that the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office believes are connected to each other.
The shootings occurred just after 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Turtle Creek Lane and the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue. Three of the victims were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, while the fourth was taken to Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner.
St. Charles Cpl. James Grimaldi said deputies learned that both shooting incidents are related during their investigation, but no further information was made available. The SCPSO said there is no perceived threat to the public despite a strong presence of deputies and detectives in the area.
Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette at 958-783-6807.