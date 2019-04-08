One of two people who were stabbed outside a Mid-City church last week issued a statement Monday urging New Orleans leaders to provide more mental health services.

Elisa Munoz-Miller — who described being stabbed multiple times by 46-year-old Uhuru Howard after dropping her 3-year-old off at daycare at Canal Street Church on Thursday — said she was grateful her church and community had rallied around her family following the attack that left her hospitalized with critical wounds.

But Munoz-Miller’s statement said she was concerned that Howard had been allowed to be on the street despite arrests in two other recent violent incidents.

“It is clear to me that the lack of resources for mental illness was a major factor in my attack,” Munoz-Miller’s statement said.

The Advocate reported Friday that Howard’s mother had been trying to get officials to understand Howard was struggling to treat a mental illness. Yet a municipal court judge had ordered Howard released after her arrest for allegedly threatening a relative with an ink pen March 29, and she was out on $2,500 bond despite being suspected of a French Quarter stabbing Jan. 3.

Thursday’s violence also left a man cut on the arm. Police jailed Howard on counts of attempted murder and resisting arrest, and she now remains jailed in lieu of $410,000 bond. A criminal court judge has ordered her mentally evaluated.

Police were also apparently examining the possibility that Howard had assaulted other strangers in the days leading up to the stabbings.

Louisiana has high mental illness rates, but treatment options are limited after government budget cuts led to the closure of all but two state hospitals for adults requiring psychiatric care. A 2016 Medicaid expansion improved treatment access, but adequate care can still be a challenge for some.