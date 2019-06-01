Firefighter injured fighting ship fire
The New Orleans Fire Department units responding to a report of a fire aboard a ship at the Poland Avenue Wharf about 4:20 p.m. Friday were told there was a fire below the deck of the Cape Knox, a merchant vessel docked at the wharf.
The smoldering fire was inside an approximately 100-square-foot container filled with diesel fuel sludge near the ship’s engine room. Firefighters had extreme difficulty trying to access the area, removing their normal firefighting gear to crawl through a small space one at a time.
Once firefighters reached the fire area, they had only minutes left to work before their air tanks were depleted. The blaze was finally brought under control at 7 p.m.
Contractors welding in the area are believed to have started the fire. Two of the contractors were treated at the scene by Emergency Medical Service personnel after trying to extinguish the fire prior to the NOFD's arrival.
One firefighter was taken to a hospital for observation after suffering smoke inhalation.
Police investigate 5 robberies, carjacking
The New Orleans Police Department was investigating five robberies and a carjacking reported Friday and early Saturday.
About 2:15 p.m. Friday, a 59-year-old man was thrown to the ground and robbed of his wallet in the 1700 block of North Rampart Street The victim suffered facial injuries.
About 5:30 p.m., two men robbed a 63-year-old man of his Rolex wristwatch in the 700 block of Iberville Street in the French Quarter. One man grabbed the victim while the other one pulled the watch from the victim’s wrist.
About 8:20 p.m., two men, one armed, struck a 39-year-old man with a gun and tried to force him into his home in the 8300 block of Belfast Street in Hollygrove. The pair fled after striking him several times.
About 9 p.m., two masked men robbed a female employee as she tried to close a Dollar Tree store at 9671 Chef Menteur Highway. The men ordered her at gunpoint to open the safe, which she did. She said the men then slammed her head against the safe as they fled with a deposit bag of money and rode off in a black Dodge Challenger. Paramedics treated the victim on the scene.
About 9:25 p.m., a 27-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint by two men who approached him from behind in the 1400 block of Lafitte Street.
About 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a 40-year-old man was robbed of his phone and wallet in the 3400 block of Tulane Avenue. The victim told police that the two men hit him in the head with a bat, then went through his pockets.
Suspect sought in Algiers burglary
The New Orleans Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Wendell Thomas, 40, of New Orleans, for burglary and illegal possession of stolen property in connection with an Algiers residential burglary that occurred May 22.
According to investigators, Thomas burglarized the victim’s house in the 4400 block of Woodland Drive and pawned the stolen property.
Accused rapist charged in Orleans
Orleans grand jurors on Thursday indicted Kenneth Barber, 40, on three counts of first-degree rape and a charge of second-degree kidnapping after authorities said he tracked down a woman who rebuffed his advances at a Bourbon Street bar and grabbed her by her hair near the foot of Canal Street in mid-October.
After trying to drag her across nearby railroad tracks, he beat and repeatedly raped her before leaving with her cellphone, prosecutors said. A passer-by outside Harrah’s Casino helped her call 911.
The State Police crime lab matched DNA from a sexual assault examination performed on the woman to a sample collected from Barber following an unrelated drug arrest in Mississippi. Authorities arrested Barber in Shreveport, and he was transferred to New Orleans.
He would face life imprisonment if convicted of first-degree rape.
He’s been in jail in lieu of $150,000 bail on the rape charge, but no bail was set on the kidnapping charge.
1 man wounded in Algiers drive-by
A 33-year-old man sitting inside his car in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers was shot about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
Battery, theft suspect sought
Peggy “Peaches” Elerby, 32, is wanted on counts of simple battery, aggravated assault and theft by pickpocket in connection with an incident reported in Algiers between April 3 and Saturday, New Orleans police said.