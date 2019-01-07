10:50 p.m. update: The official location of the shooting changed to the 7800 block of Placid Street, which is a block over from the initial location.
9 p.m.: A man was fatally shot on Branch Drive in the Little Woods neighborhood on Monday night, New Orleans police said.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 8:13 p.m. in the 7700 block of Branch Drive, according to a New Orleans Police Department press release. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
That man died on the scene.
No other information is immediately available.