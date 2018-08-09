New Orleans police on Wednesday arrested four people protesting outside a downtown hotel hosting the annual meeting of ALEC, a group known to lobby in favor of conservative, business-friendly legislation in state capitols.
Officers jailed Nadia Ben-Youssef, Anthony Jones, Tara Thompson and Thomas Tackett on one misdemeanor trespassing count each, police spokesman Andy Cunningham said. Tackett was also booked on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
According to video footage of the arrests posted to YouTube, police took the demonstrators into custody after a crowd approached the entrance to the Hilton Riverside chanting, “Hey hey, ho ho – ALEC has got to go,” and, “This is what democracy looks like.”
The clip shows officers in a line across the hotel’s revolving door stepping forward to handcuff a pair who appear to be Ben-Youssef and Thompson, with Jones standing nearby.
Critics of ALEC, which is short for the American Legislative Exchange Council, say the organization pushes an agenda favoring corporate interests over the public interest. Among other things, it has tried to dismantle the federal Affordable Care Act that led to Medicaid’s expansion, drawing ire from Democrats and liberal groups.
A statement issued by a coalition of supporters calling for an end to ALEC’s influence said those arrested included two Palestinian rights activists, an environmental activist and a trans person. They also complained of the force that they said police used.
The NOPD's statement didn’t elaborate beyond identifying those arrested and the counts they are facing.
Bail for Ben-Youssef, 34; Jones, 22; and Thompson, 40, was set at $300, records show. It was $600 for Tackett, 22.
All had been released from jail by Thursday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards gave the welcome address at the ALEC meeting, which runs through Friday.