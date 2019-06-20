A Grambling State University football player was injured while his brother was killed in a deadly triple shooting at a Jefferson Parish playground late Wednesday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation as well as a media report.

Darrell “DJ” Clark, a senior wide receiver for the Tigers, was wounded in a shooting reported to authorities about 9:20 p.m. at an outdoor part of Frank Lemon Playground in the 1300 block of South Causeway Boulevard in Shrewsbury, the sources said.

Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich said Keyon Clark, 19, died at the scene while two others were taken to local hospitals with bullet wounds.

The Sheriff's Office has not identified the two wounded victims.

However, the Monroe News Star on Thursday morning posted an article citing Tigers tight ends coach Darrell Kitchen as confirming that Clark had been wounded and his younger brother had been killed in the New Orleans area.

Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Grambling’s athletics department early Thursday published a message offering up prayers for DJ Clark — a former standout at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City New Orleans — and his family.

Like his brother, Keyon Clark stood out as a high-school wide receiver, plying his trade with the Rams of George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans' Desire neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t identified any suspects or a potential motive in Keyon Clark's killing. Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.

