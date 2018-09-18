Two juveniles were arrested Tuesday in a Sept. 8 shooting in a Hollygrove park that left two people critically wounded, New Orleans Police Department spokesman Andy Cunnigham said.

The juveniles, ages 15 and 17, were arrested on aggravated battery by shooting, Cunningham said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and a 23-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg around 8 p.m., Sept. 8 near the intersection of Hamilton and Edinburgh Streets.

Police continue to investigate and asked anyone with information to contact the NOPD Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-STOP.