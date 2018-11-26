Two men who were driving a stolen car fled from Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies who tried to pull them over early Sunday and hid under a house in Metairie, but the agency said it caught them, in part with the help of a police dog.
One of two suspects jailed following the incident, 17-year-old Kenneth McMillian, was bitten before he was captured, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jason Rivarde said. The other suspect, 24-year-old Giovanni Perkins, surrendered and wasn’t bitten.
According to Rivarde, deputies tried to pull Perkins and McMillian over on Bonnabel Boulevard near Veterans Boulevard about 12:20 a.m. Sunday because they were in a stolen car. But the vehicle took, striking another car at the corner of North Causeway Boulevard and West Metairie Avenue, Rivarde said.
Eventually, the pair were found under a home in the 400 block of Ridgelake Avenue, Rivarde said. Perkins obeyed commands to come out and was arrested. McMillian didn’t, and deputies took him into custody with the help of a police dog, Rivarde said.
Deputies found a number of guns in the stolen car, including at least one that had been reported stolen.
Perkins was booked into the Jefferson Parish jail in Gretna on counts of illegal possession of stolen things worth more than $34,000; resisting an officer; hit-and-run driving; as well as illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
McMillian was booked with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer, records show.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A business building under renovation in the 2700 block of South Broad Avenue on the edge of Central City caught fire Monday morning, according to officials.
No one was injured before 40 members of the New Orleans Fire Department worked together to douse the blaze.
The Fire Department said it responded to the building about 10:10 a.m. and found the top floor of the three-story building – the old Bohn Ford Motor Co. – engulfed in flames as well as smoke. Firefighters determined the blaze involved roofing materials, and it started in a storage area on the third floor, though smoke and water used to put out the fire damaged the second and first stories, officials said.
The fire was under control about 10:40 a.m. Its cause remained under investigation, and officials noted that all construction workers were accounted for following the emergency.
• Allen Smith, 49, is wanted on allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill everyone inside a home in the 1900 block of Delachaise Street in the Milan neighborhood during a domestic spat about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3, New Orleans police said Monday. Anyone with information can call detectives at 504-658-6060.
• Three separate rapes were reported to New Orleans police on Sunday.
About 12:50 p.m. in the 800 block of Gravier Street in the Central Business District, a woman reported being raped by a man she didn’t know, police said. Another woman reported a similar case about 2:30 p.m. – the address provided suggests she made the report at Ochsner Baptist on Napoleon Avenue.
About 10:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Iberville Street in Mid-City, a minor reported being raped a man that the child knows, police said.
• New Orleans police investigated at least three armed robberies between Sunday evening and early Monday.
About 5:40 p.m., a 47-year-old woman surrendered her wallet to a knife-wielding boy who appeared to be between 12 and 13 years old in the 5500 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said.
About 11:25 p.m. at the corner of Gannon Road and St. Stephen Drive in New Orleans East, a 24-year-old man surrendered his wallet and cell phone at gunpoint to a man who forced the victim to step out of the victim’s car, police said.
About 12:55 a.m. at the corner of St. Claude Avenue and Feliciana Street in the St. Claude neighborhood, three women ages 22, 27, and 30 surrendered a purse to two men who pulled up in a Jeep Compass while they stood outside their car, police said. With one of them wielding a gun, each of the men hit one of the women, police said. Paramedics who responded to the scene took one of the two women struck to a hospital for treatment, police said.
• Barry Gillett, 54, is wanted on allegations that he used a knife to cut a woman on the arm during an argument in the 2800 block of Phillip Street in Central City on Oct. 1, New Orleans police said Monday. Anyone with information can call police at 504-658-6060.