A toddler and a teenager were among three people wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the interstate in New Orleans East, officials said.
A 22-year-old man, 16-year-old boy, and 2-year-old boy were all injured in the attack, but all were expected to recover from wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police spokesman Andy Cunningham said.
The 2-year-old's wounds were grazes to the shoulder and upper chest, Cunningham said. The other boy was shot in the leg, and the man was shot in the leg and forearm.
All of the victims were alert and speaking as paramedics took them to University Medical Center for treatment, New Orleans EMS Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said.
A woman and a 3-year-old girl were also in the same car as the victims, but they were not wounded, police said.
The attack occurred when someone in another car approached the victims' vehicle and started shooting about 12:30 p.m. at Interstate 10 westbound's exit to Morrison Road, Police Chief Michael Harrison said. The victims' vehicle crashed after the gunfire, and the other car fled.
The ensuing investigation prompted police to close I-10 westbound between Reed and Crowder boulevards for roughly a half-hour beginning about 1 p.m.
Police have not identified any suspects or discussed a possible motive in the case.
