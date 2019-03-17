A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stabbing another man multiple times in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue in the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans East.
Austin Levalley was booked into the Orleans Parish Prison on a count of attempted second degree murder after confessing to the stabbing. He is being held on a $175,000 bond.
Police say the victim was found outside of a gas station just before 10 a.m. with stab wounds in his head, hand and neck.
Surveillance video from the gas station showed the victim being dropped off at the scene by a black vehicle which other officers in the area were able to find further down Bullard Avenue.
Levalley exited the vehicle when officers arrived and said the stabbing occurred in self defense and that he had picked up a friend and was dropping him off. A passenger also exited the vehicle bleeding from the hand and with blood all over his clothes.