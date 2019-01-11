Louisiana State Police have arrested a new person in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking case, officials announced Friday.

On Thursday, officials arrested 36-year-old Kentrail Foster of New Orleans and booked him into the Orleans Justice Center, authorities said. Orleans Parish Criminal Magistrate Court Commissioner Brigid Collins later set his bail at $250,000.

Authorities were building on a case established last month when troopers assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit arrested two other men suspected of sex trafficking a child in New Orleans.

Officials also rescued a 16-year-old, the victim, who had previously been reported missing, according to a release.

In December, detectives identified 26-year-old Elbert Riascos and 24-year-old Jovan Martin, both of New Orleans, as the suspects. They were arrested in the 600 block of Canal Street and booked into the Orleans Justice Center on counts of trafficking a child for sexual purposes.

State troopers worked with members of the FBI New Orleans Child Exploitation Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and New Orleans Police Department.

Officials said the investigation began after a tip to a human trafficking hotline that a 16-year-old was being held against her will, repeatedly raped, drugged and beaten.

In other matters recently handled by local law enforcement:

• A 14-year-old was shot in the 7th Ward on Thursday evening while he was on the porch of a house in the 2200 block of Saint Anthony Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Police said two other people arrived to the porch about 8 p.m. One walked away, and the person who stayed pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg, NOPD said.

• A Kenner man was convicted this week of raping an intoxicated woman in his car while she was unconscious, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.

Cornelius Williams, 29, was convicted of third-degree rape in a case involving a 21-year-old woman on Feb. 19, 2017.

Prosecutors said she and Williams were visiting bars in the French Quarter when she passed out from drinking too much.

She said she woke up in the back seat of the car, which was parked in an alley outside his home in the 300 block of Taylor Street, while he was having sex with her, the DA's office said.

She told him to stop, and she passed out again, only to realize Williams was performing oral sex on her, according to the DA's office.

Prosecutors said Williams eventually dropped her off at her home, where she passed out again. Hours later, she woke and went to the Kenner Police Department.

Judge Michael Mentz of the 24th Judicial District Court ordered a sentencing hearing for Feb. 19.

• Two persons of interest in connection to the fatal shooting of local rapper Young Greatness are being sought by New Orleans police after the release of new surveillance video Friday.

The short video clip shows one man walking in front of a black sedan wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants while another man is seen getting out of the car in the 2900 block of Elysian Field Avenue where the shooting took place Oct. 29.

The NOPD said one of the men seen in the video is being sought for questioning, but neither individual is wanted in the investigation.

• The FBI New Orleans Field Office and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person who robbed the Jefferson Financial Credit Union in Gretna on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., an individual entered the establishment the 100 block of Wall Boulevard, approached the teller window and presented a note demanding money, officials said.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the robber fled the bank on foot.

• New Orleans police have arrested a man named Rontrell Keller in connection with a shooting in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street.

First District detectives were dispatched to West Jefferson Hospital on Thursday to talk to a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, who said he shot himself in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street the previous night.

Detectives observed he matched the description of the perpetrator involved in the shooting at that address that wounded two male victims, ages 19 and nine.

During questioning, the subject admitted to shooting both victims. Based on his admission and evidence from the scene, detectives secured an arrest warrant and found a gun at his address.