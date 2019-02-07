St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a 15-year-old boy in the deadly shooting early Wednesday of a parish councilwoman’s sister.
Rechelle Hotard, the 47-year-old sister of Councilwoman Jaclyn Hotard, was slain about 1 a.m. in the 100 block of West 17th Street in Reserve. Deputies responding to a call about the gunfire found her lying on the ground with bullet wounds to her body, and she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Surveillance video from nearby homes as well as neighbors’ statements led investigators to arrest the teen suspect, whose name was not released because of his age.
He faces a count of second-degree murder, the Sheriff’s Office said.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A New Orleans woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing more than $1,200 from the U.S. Post office where she worked and then gambling it away on slot machines at Harvey’s Boomtown Casino last year, according to federal prosecutors.
Jacqueline Batiste, 48, pleaded guilty to misappropriating postal funds in connection with events that occurred on March 29, 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans said.
Batiste was a supervisor at a U.S. Post Office in Bywater. She fell under scrutiny when the postal service’s Office of Inspector General received word that deposit money went missing after being given to Batiste by employees at the Bywater office.
She eventually admitted to investigators that she had “the urge” to play the slots at Boomtown that day and lost the deposit funds after losing her own money, prosecutors said.
Batiste’s sentencing is set for June 5. She faces up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000, though it is expected her punishment will be less than that given her decision to plead guilty rather than proceed toward a trial.
• In a murder that occurred in LaPlace on Tuesday night, the St. John Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Overton Tobias, 31.
Deputies responding to a call of gunshots near the corner of Medford and Williamsburg drives in the Cambridge subdivision about 10:30 p.m. found Tobias on the ground after he had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
• A man and woman were arrested after they took a 4-year-old girl away from a school in the 6900 block of Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The girl believed the man was her grandfather. She was not physically harmed, and the two people who took her have been captured, police said.
• New Orleans police investigated two rape cases reported Wednesday.
About 10:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of Annunication Street in the Irish Channel, a woman reported being raped by a man she knew, police said.
Five hours later, two children reported being raped by a man they knew, police said. Police took the report in the 1100 block of Calhoun Street, which is where Children’s Hospital is located.