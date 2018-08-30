Authorities are investigating a teen’s claims that he was beaten by a teacher and several classmates at Christ First Christian Academy on Tuesday after he began arguing with the principal's daughter. Most shockingly, the boy claims that the principal egged on his attackers.
But officials at the tiny school in New Orleans East say the boy was the aggressor, and that they plan to press charges.
Police confirmed Thursday that investigators are looking into the accusations leveled by 15-year-old Cameron Claude, a student at the school on Lake Forest Boulevard that enrolls 70 students in grades 7-12.
A department spokesman declined to discuss specifics, saying the probe was still ongoing.
The version of events offered by Claude and his family differs in key aspects from that given by the school’s principal and her attorney. But they agree on this much: The trouble started Tuesday morning, when the daughter of Principal Yashica Jordan tossed a pen or pencil toward another student seated near Claude, who was almost hit by the writing instrument.
According to Claude’s mother, Shoria Foy, and her attorney, Hester Hilliard, Claude told Jordan’s daughter, “You almost hit me,” which prompted the daughter to challenge Claude to “stand up and do something about it.”
The teacher, who is Jordan’s sister, was out of the room, and Claude tried to leave the classroom to get her — requiring him to walk past Jordan’s daughter, Foy said.
Jordan’s daughter then tried to hit Claude, and he grabbed the girl’s arms in an attempt to push her to the side, but she fell, Foy said.
That's when all hell broke loose, according to Foy. Classmates “jumped” Claude, punching him and kicking him while holding him down, according to Foy.
Foy claimed the teacher — Jeannette “Jigga” Foucher — returned and punched Claude in the eye. Foy said Claude tried to crawl to a corner, but Foucher picked him up and slammed him on his back.
Jordan at one point entered the classroom, assessed what was going on, and told the children to “beat that ho up,” referring to Claude, Foy said. They finally let him go when he said he couldn’t breathe, she said.
Jordan, for her part, says Claude cursed her daughter out and punched her in retaliation for throwing the pen or pencil. Jordan said her daughter, who takes boxing lessons as a hobby, fought back, and Claude picked her up, slammed her on the floor and held her there.
Some boys pulled Claude off Jordan’s daughter, and Foucher, Jordan and a third faculty member rushed in to see what was happening, Jordan said. Claude then hit Foucher and the other teacher before a security guard arrived to break up the melee, Jordan said.
In any event, Foy was later summoned to the school. She recalled a female student near the entrance telling her that Claude had been jumped, though Jordan said any student who may have said that was being dishonest.
Foy said she ultimately took Claude to the hospital and then to the police. He initially had trouble recounting what had happened beyond saying, “Jigga hit me,” according to Foy. But ultimately, he delivered a fuller narrative to a detective, and he is scheduled to speak Friday with a forensic interviewer specializing in child abuse, Foy said.
Hilliard said she and Foy are exploring various legal options to ensure that both Claude and the other students are “protected.”
“If this can happen to Ms. Foy’s son, it can happen to other children,” Hilliard said. “We don’t think that any school that would allow this to happen should be open.”
Meanwhile, Jordan said she had unsuccessfully tried to get Foy to meet with them after she left the school. They were disappointed Foy went to police without following up with them, she said.
Jordan claims she is also a cousin of Claude’s, suggesting it could be a family beef blown out of proportion. But Foy denies any familial relationship, saying her husband’s cousin simply grew up with Jordan.
A woman who described herself as the school’s attorney, Janelle Rainey, said the school now has no choice but to tell the police that they should arrest Claude for battering two employees and a student. Rainey said as many as 50 students are willing to back up that account as witnesses.
“This will get very ugly because I know for a fact it didn’t happen this way — that boy had no business hitting that little girl,” Rainey said during a telephone conversation. “I don’t know if Foy thinks she’s going to get money, but she may be the one who winds up paying.”
The state Bar Association’s website does not list anyone under Rainey’s name as an attorney. When asked about that, Rainey insisted she was an attorney, said she couldn’t discuss the matter any more, and got off the phone.
Christ First Christian Academy is considered to be what is called “a non-public school not seeking state approval,” and parents pay to send children there, both Jordan and Foy said.