After his discharge from a hospital Tuesday, a 39-year-old man was arrested on allegations that he set his mother on fire and killed her at their home in New Orleans East last week, authorities said.

Erik Beasley now faces one count each of second-degree murder and aggravated arson in the slaying of Sarah Beasley, 78.

Though police said they took Beasley in custody as he was released from a medical facility, they couldn’t say why or for how long the man with a documented history of mental illness had been hospitalized.

The arrest comes four days after firefighters were sent to the Beasleys’ home in the 4700 block of Corinne Street. Authorities said no blaze was burning when firefighters arrived, but the house was filled with light smoke, and the woman presumed to be Sarah Beasley was lying dead next to a damaged chaise.

She was dead, and 90 percent of her corpse was burned, officials said.

Though relatives informed the state Fire Marshal’s Office that the dead woman was Erik Beasley’s mother, her identity is considered to be pending further investigation by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office hasn’t commented on the case.

Police haven’t discussed a potential motive in the killing or explained why they suspect Erik Beasley was responsible.

They publicly released his name as the prime suspect in the case on Monday. A mugshot taken Tuesday afternoon depicted him still wearing a hospital gown.

Erik Beasley’s arrest Tuesday is not the first time he’s been accused of a crime. He has been booked with various criminal violations on at least nine other occasions in the last decade, Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show.

A court entry from February noted that Beasley, facing charges of criminal damage to property and battery of a correctional officer, was receiving mental health treatment at the state's psychiatric hospital in East Feliciana Parish. He was later deemed competent to proceed toward trial, but he avoided that in the end by pleading guilty in April in exchange for a three-month sentence.

Court records indicated Beasley at the time was on probation in connection with a 2015 case involving charges of battery and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. A court entry in that case indicated he was living with his parents and taking medication as of May.

Beasley would receive a mandatory life sentence if he is eventually convicted of murder. His bail hadn't been set Tuesday afternoon.

A message left at a phone number associated with Beasley's father was not immediately returned.

