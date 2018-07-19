Police are seeking one man after he allegedly shot his nephew in Algiers Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred about 8:18 p.m. in the 2100 block of Springbrook Lane, according to a report.
The man and his 30-year-old nephew got into a verbal altercation, police said, and the uncle pulled out a gun a fired one shot. The nephew was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where his condition was not immediately available.
The shooter has been identified as 44-year-old Kirk Favorite, police said.
It was the second shooting in Algiers in a matter of hours, police said. Two men were shot, one fatally, in the 3400 block of Vespasian Boulevard about 2:16 p.m., police said.
