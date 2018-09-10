A St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office deputy working with a U.S. Marshals task force shot a fugitive from Texas in the Lower Garden District on Monday morning, officials said.
The man does not have life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the hand and shoulder while driving a car toward the deputy, said Scott Illing, the U.S. Marshal for New Orleans and surrounding areas. A woman who accompanied the shot man was herself apparently grazed by gunfire, Illing said.
Illing said the pair was wanted on counts of using a car to drag a Department of Public Safety officer in Amarillo, Texas, following an attempted traffic stop. He said the New Orleans Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from state troopers.
According to Illing, a U.S. Marshals task force comprised of officers with multiple local law enforcement agents stopped the two from Amarillo while they were in a car near the corner of St. Mary and Annunciation streets about 10:30 a.m. The pair had been under surveillance, and they fled, nearly hitting a St. John deputy, Illing said.
Illing said the deputy fired at the car in "self-defense," and officers pursued the vehicle for a distance. They ultimate called the chase off, citing the driver's erratic movement and an "interest in public safety," Illing said.
The two wanted people — apparently from New Orleans — later showed up at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Mid-City for treatment of their wounds, Illing said. New Orleans Emergency Medical Service Lt. Jonathan Fourcade said paramedics then brought the pair from the VA to the trauma center at University Medical Center nearby, with the help of a police escort.
Illing said he believed the pair were from New Orleans.
Ever since a 2012 reform agreement with the federal government, members of the New Orleans Police Department are prohibited from firing at vehicles without facing a second form of force, such as a gun being pointed at them. But members of other agencies operating in the city are not bound by that policy, and such officers have occasionally opened fire on vehicles that they say were being driven at them.
Illing did not say whether the driver of the car that was shot at Monday was pointing a gun at the St. John deputy, whose parent agency is roughly 30 miles away from the Lower Garden District.
Later Monday morning, more than a dozen green cones typically used to mark spent bullet casings lay on St. Mary, steps from the corner of Annunciation.
Less than four miles away, outside the VA hospital in Mid-City, a law enforcement officer was seen picking up a bumper that had apparently fallen off a car.