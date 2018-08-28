The man accused of a deadly stabbing during a fight over a six-pack of beer in the 7th Ward on Sunday is now being accused of another cutting attack two days earlier and about a mile away.

Kelvin Boykins, 49, was booked Monday in connection with a stabbing reported about 7:55 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North Claiborne Avenue, records show. Police said Boykins and a 57-year-old man were arguing when Boykins pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, whom paramedics took the a local hospital for treatment.

Two nights later, police said Boykins stabbed 53-year-old Ronald Pitts in the 1700 block of North Dorgenois Street when the two men got into a fight as Pitts left a store with beer that he didn’t pay for. Store surveillance obtained by WWL-TV shows Boykins chasing Pitts from near the store, returning with some beers cans and stuffing them into a backpack.

Police said Boykins fled the scene on a bicycle, but officers arrested him about two miles away after a witness followed him and called 911.

Police: Witness who tailed 7th Ward murder suspect for 2 miles helped cops make arrest When Kelvin Boykins pedaled away after fatally stabbing another man during a fight over a six-pack of beer in the 7th Ward on Sunday, he was b…

In other matters recently handled by local authorities:

• New Orleans police said a man forced a woman into the trunk of his car at gunpoint in front of a witness in the 4100 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Algiers about 5:40 p.m. Monday. The kidnapper then fled with the victim, police said.

• A 34-year-old man surrendered cash, two cellphones and his car to two pistol-wielding men who confronted him in the back of a place in the 3200 block of Dryades Street in Central City about 7:30 p.m. Monday, New Orleans police said. One of the gunmen took the victim’s car and the other fled in gray Toyota 4Runner , police said.

• A 37-year-old man trying to break up a fight among a group of women as he drove by the 7900 block of Berg Road in New Orleans East was stabbed about 11:35 p.m. Monday, New Orleans police said. He drove down the street, flagged a passing ambulance and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.