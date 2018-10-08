Destiny Dennies Lacourse, 27, is wanted for allegedly used a gun to rob a business in the 500 block of Royal Street in early September, New Orleans police said Monday.
Lacourse is "believed to frequently dons wigs of varying color and length, as well as to wear glasses, to alter her appearance," police said.
An arrest warrant has been filed for Lacourse for armed robbery with a firearm, police said.
She is described as a slender, pale white woman in her late 20s-30s, standing about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, according to NOPD. She is also described as having marks on her arms consistent with habitual drug use
NOPD says she is believed to be wearing a wig in footage from a surveillance camera. Her hair is very light in the photos, "almost white," NOPD said.
The woman can be seen in a surveillance video here.
Anyone with information on Lacourse is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.