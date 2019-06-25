The man accused of trying to blackmail NFL star Tyrann Mathieu is out of jail on $25,000 bond again, records at New Orleans’ federal courthouse show.

Geourvon Sears’ release was ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Wilkinson on Monday, a couple of weeks after the defendants’ attorneys questioned whether the impartiality of the lead agent on the case was compromised because he recently worked a paid, private security detail for Mathieu.

Sears, of New Orleans, was arrested May 1 and accused of sending text messages to Mathieu – his older cousin – demanding millions of dollars to stay silent about claims that the football pro had engaged in sexual misconduct. Details of that alleged misconduct haven’t become public.

Initially, the 21-year-old Sears had been released on $25,000 bail. But Wilkinson ordered him to be taken back into custody and held without bail while the case was pending after he allegedly removed an ankle monitor tracking his movements and tested positive for drugs.

Sears’ attorneys, federal public defenders Claude Kelly and Celia Rhoads, later filed a lengthy written motion questioning whether the lead investigator on the case, Chad Cockerham, is biased in favor of Mathieu.

The main evidence the motion cited was Cockerham’s admission during a May 22 court hearing that Cockerham was part of a paid security detail that accompanied Mathieu while the athlete visited New Orleans for charity events and other activities just days earlier. Those activities unfolded within weeks of Cockerham’s obtaining a warrant to arrest Sears, and the motion urged Wilkinson to consider again releasing Sears on bond.

Cockerham is a New Orleans Police Department officer assigned to work with the FBI as a task force agent. NOPD is conducting an internal review into his involvement with the Mathieu security detail, said his attorney, Eric Hessler of the Police Association of New Orleans.

Hessler has said Cockerham’s detail was appropriately sanctioned and was necessary to "protect human life."

While Hessler hasn’t elaborated, Sears and Mathieu, 27, have accused each other of threatening violence over a falling out. Mathieu’s representatives have also dismissed Sears’ claims by saying he is mentally ill and out for revenge after being cut off financially by Mathieu.

Sears has since undergone a psychological examination. Wilkinson on Monday ordered that report to be filed under seal.

Sears’ parents, Toya and Frank Robertson, signed his second $25,000 bond. Conditions that Sears must obey while out on bond include keeping in touch with a probation officer, not traveling out of the New Orleans area, receiving mental health treatment and avoiding contact with witnesses against him. He must also not possess a gun, drink alcohol or use drugs, records show.

He could face prison time and fines if convicted of the counts against him.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, helped LSU reach the 2012 national championship game. He is now a safety for the Kansas City Chiefs and is preparing for his seventh pro season.