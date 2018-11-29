A 4-year-old girl found a loaded gun in her home in Algiers and accidentally shot herself in the stomach on Thursday evening, prompting New Orleans police to jail her mother, according to a law enforcement source.
Keviyon Kelley, 27, faces one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
The girl on Thursday night was recovering at a local hospital in stable condition, the source said.
The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Sumner Street before 7 p.m. According to the source, Kelley told New Orleans police officers that she had fallen asleep but was awakened by the sound of a single gunshot.
Kelley called her mother and then 911 after realizing her daughter had shot herself in the stomach, the source said.
Paramedics took the girl to Children’s Hospital for treatment.
Records from the New Orleans jail show Kelley was booked about 11 p.m.
The state Department of Children and Family Services has joined the investigation into the case.
Louisiana law defines second-degree cruelty to a juvenile as criminal neglect or intentional mistreatment by an adult of a child who is seriously harmed as a result. Conviction can bring up to 40 years in prison, though the crime carries no minimum punishment.