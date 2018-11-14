A 20-year-old man met a 15-year-old girl at an abandoned home in Algiers earlier this month expecting an illicit liaison, but he ended up firing a bullet into her chest after an argument, New Orleans police said.

Now, following his arrest, Eric Irons is facing criminal counts in both the teen’s shooting as well as for a sexual relationship with her that authorities believe had lasted for years.

According to court documents released Wednesday, Irons and the girl messaged each other on social media and planned to meet at an abandoned home in the 400 block of Thayer Street in the early morning hours of Nov. 4.

Police said the girl sneaked out of her parents’ home and headed around the corner to the abandoned residence, where Irons expected to receive oral sex.

But the two argued during a discussion about their relationship, which involved sexual intercourse and dated back between three and five years, police said.

At some point, Irons allegedly grabbed a pistol out of a backpack removed the clip, pointed it at the girl, and pulled the trigger, police said.

It isn't clear whether Irons believed the gun was empty after removing the clip, and forgot to eject a round already loaded in the chamber.

Still, a bullet struck the girl in her upper right chest, police said.

The girl ran to her parents’ home for help after Irons allegedly asked her to report being shot by someone else.

After first responders were called, paramedics took the girl to University Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound. The bullet had exited through her back, police said.

Police said she underwent “several medical procedures” and emerged in stable condition.

After questioning the girl, police said investigators believed she had been shot by Irons. They also believe, based on the questioning, that Irons had engaged in sexual acts with the girl dating to when she was too young to legally consent to any such activity.

Police booked Irons the night of Nov. 7 on a count of aggravated second-degree battery stemming from the shooting. On Tuesday night, they added counts of sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, often referred to as statutory rape.

Irons remained behind bars Wednesday in lieu of $95,000 bond.

Irons could potentially face years in prison if he is eventually convicted of the most serious crimes of which he is accused, which are the battery and carnal knowledge counts.