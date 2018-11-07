A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on allegations that he shot a 15-year-old girl in the chest three days earlier in Algiers, New Orleans police said.

Eric Irons faces one count of aggravated battery by shooting in the case.

According to police, Irons had sent a message to the girl arranging to meet her in an abandoned home in the 400 block of Thayer Street. The two argued when they met up, prompting Irons to pull a handgun out of his backpack, unload the weapon, point it at the girl and squeeze the trigger, police said.

But the gun wasn’t empty – it fired, and a bullet hit the girl in the chest, police said. Irons allegedly fled, and paramedics took the girl to the hospital.

Investigators later identified Irons as the girl’s shooter and obtained a warrant to arrest him. Police on Wednesday tracked Irons to the 1900 block of Beck Street in Algiers and arrested him.

-Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas

