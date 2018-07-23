Four more people have come forward to accuse a former Plaquemines Parish gymnastics coach of molesting them when they were underage, bringing the total number of accusers to six.

In all, Arthur Bowlin, 48, faces 35 counts of molestation of a juvenile, four counts of sexual battery and one count of first-degree rape, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Chaun Domingue said Monday.

According to investigators, Bowlin abused a half-dozen girls between 2001 and 2006 at Fliptastics Gymnastics in Belle Chasse, where he was an assistant coach.

He was first arrested July 3 after the Sheriff's Office spoke with two accusers, but more have since made allegations implicating him.

Bowlin remains behind bars in lieu of $2.5 million bail, Domingue said. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of first-degree rape.

Domingue said investigators have scheduled interviews with more people accusing Bowlin of misconduct, which could result in even more criminal counts. Investigators haven't released specifics about Bowlin's alleged behavior.

A Marrero resident, Bowlin is one of two local gymnastics coaches recently accused of sexually molesting athletes.

Jonathan West, who worked at gymnastics facilities in Kenner and Luling, is accused of abusing at least a half-dozen boys in the past couple of years. He was arrested May 31 after four accusers spoke with Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators.

West, 26, has since been investigated by the Kenner Police Department and St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office, resulting in more criminal counts against him. Aside from inappropriate touching, officials have said, West is suspected of masturbating in front of some of his victims and sending explicit images to them.

The cases against Bowlin and West both surfaced months after Larry Nassar, a sports doctor for Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, received a prison sentence of up to 175 years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting underage patients.

