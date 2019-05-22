The man who threatened to go public with sexual misconduct accusations against Tyrann Mathieu unless the New Orleans-born pro football star paid him millions to keep quiet is facing the possibility of having his bond revoked in federal court on Wednesday.

Geourvon Keinell Sears, a relative of Mathieu, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Tuesday for allegedly violating the conditions of his $25,000 bond, records show.

Details of the alleged violation weren’t immediately available, but he is due to appear in New Orleans’ federal courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing to determine whether he should give up his bond and be jailed while the extortion case against him is pending.

The Federal Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Sears, declined to comment Wednesday morning.

The Mathieu case is not Sears’ only pending legal problem.

Since posting bond in that matter, state prosecutors in Jefferson Parish filed charges accusing Sears of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting police.

Those stem from an April 27 incident in which Sears allegedly got into a Dodge Charger belonging to an Avis Car Rental in Kenner and tried to drive off. But he bailed from the vehicle and began walking away when an Avis employee stopped him at a gate, demanding to see his rental paperwork, Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said.

Avis called police, and officers stopped Sears nearby, arresting him because they believed he had tried to steal the Charger, Cunningham said. Sears became irate, trying to pull away from officers and then kicking a police cruiser’s windows during his arrest, according to Cunningham.

Sears posted a $30,000 on April 29, and Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick’s office followed up with a bill of information pressing charges against him on May 14, records at 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna show.

In the interim, the FBI arrested Sears in connection with a criminal complaint accusing him of trying to extort $1.5 million – and then $5 million – from both Mathieu as well as associates of the former LSU football star nicknamed “the Honey Badger.”

Shortly before his Kenner arrest, Sears allegedly began threatening the lives of Mathieu and his associates over text messages and voice memos, simultaneously claiming that he would go public with sexual misconduct allegations against the NFL safety unless he was paid.

Details on the nature of the alleged misconduct haven't been made available. Mathieu and his camp soon reported Sears to authorities, and the FBI arrested him by May 2.

He was released on the $25,000 bond by the next day, records show. Sears could face prison time and a fine if convicted as charged.

WDSU-TV, which on Tuesday was the first to report on the Mathieu case, obtained a statement from one of the star athlete’s agents, who said that Sears was struggling “with a mental health issue.”

“Tyrann is fine. His family is fine. They are getting through,” the agent, Denise White, told WDSU.

Mathieu, a St. Augustine High School graduate and former Heisman Trophy finalist, helped LSU’s football team reach the national championship game for the 2011 season. He entered the 2013 NFL draft and was selected by the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he played his first five pro seasons.

Mathieu played for the Houston Texans last year and is now a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.